Residents flag risk of floodwater overflow from Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam Canal

Residents of Virugambakkam raised concern over the risk of floodwater overflowing in areas along the Virugambakkam-Arumbakkam Canal partly due to obstructions near bridges along its course and lack of desilting.

The canal, which has shrunk in size due to rapid urbanisation, now faces another tussle with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) seeking maintenance of the canal and Otteri Nullah. The two waterways are currently under the control of the Water Resources Department (WRD). The nearly 7-km canal snakes through areas such as Chinmaya Nagar, Koyambedu, Saligramam, and Arumbakkam before reaching the Cooum river near Choolaimedu.

While the canal was desilted, residents said there was a need to deepen and further desilt it to prevent waterlogging this season.

S. Arumainathan, president, Virugambakkam Residents’ Welfare Association, said the diversion channel from the canal to the Cooum was not functioning at full capacity. The canal was also clogged with waste, particularly near the bridges, that obstructed the flow of floodwater. “There is a need for periodic cleaning and monitoring throughout the monsoon. People who dump garbage in the canal in stretches such as Chinmaya Nagar and Nerkundram must be fined,” he said.

The association suggested that another channel may be designed from the canal to downstream portions near Saligramam to reduce burden from storm-water drains. Residents of Anna Nagar also stressed the need to desilt the Otteri Nullah to prevent floodwater from spilling over.

V. Sandhya, a resident, said there was a delay in the draining of water due to overflowing storm-water drains, and the canal could not carry more water.

S. Thirunavukkarasu, former Public Works Department official who specialises in hydraulics and hydrology, said the Virugambakkam- Arumbakkam Canal should be desilted from the Cooum confluence point near Choolaimedu to prevent backflow of floodwater.

“This will help ascertain the canal’s carrying capacity. The bridge culverts’ sill level must match the canal’s bed level to carry out measures to improve the inadequacies near the bridges. The contour maps of the catchment areas will also help ascertain the flow of floodwater,” he said.

List of bridges

Meanwhile, the WRD had shared a list of bridges in both waterways that led to a reduction in the canal’s carrying capacity and recommendations to increase the height of the bridges.

Officials said the list had been shared with the GCC. Besides insufficient size of the bridges, sewer pipes and utility cables within the canal also caused obstructions. For instance, the canal near Sainagar bridge carried only 600 cubic feet per second of water compared to its original capacity of nearly 1,350 cusecs, they added.

