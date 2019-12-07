Residents find garbage bin near transformer unsafe

Residents of First Street in Bhaktavasalam Colony in Vadapalani seek relocation of a garbage bin as it is placed near an electricity junction box. They realised that it needs to be shifted following a short-circuit in the junction box. Such an accident occurred more than a month ago.
To prevent any mishaps, residents seek relocation of the bin. Residents say garbage is not cleared every day and there by the overflowing garbage gets spilled around the junction box.
“In the event of a short-circuit at the junction box or any spark may result in a huge blaze and fire can spread faster through garbage. Therefore, before any mishap could happen, we want the garbage bin to be shifted elsewhere,” says A. Satish, a resident from Kodambakkam.
“The garbage bin will be relocated without much delay,” says a Greater Chennai Corporation official.
