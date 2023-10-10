HamberMenu
Residents face hardship as key interior stretch in Choolai waits for attention

October 10, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST

Serena Josephine M
Serena Josephine M.
In tatters: The new storm-water drains have been built at a higher level on A.P. Road at Choolai. The drains were completed a year ago, but the road is yet to be relaid and is in a bad condition. 

In tatters: The new storm-water drains have been built at a higher level on A.P. Road at Choolai. The drains were completed a year ago, but the road is yet to be relaid and is in a bad condition.  | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Some segments of A.P. Road, one of the key interior stretches in Choolai, are in poor shape.

With Choolai and its surrounding areas being a densely populated neighbourhood, A.P. Road (Avadhanam Paupiah Road but over the years spelt varyingly as Avadhanam Papier Road and Avadhanam Pappiah Road) sees a steady flow of vehicles as it connects Choolai High Road and Perambur Barracks Road.

There are several schools in the locality. Not only is the stretch used by several two-wheelers and autorickshaws but also mini-trucks owing to the presence of a good number of commercial outlets in and around Choolai. People travelling from Chennai Central Railway Station also take this stretch, a section of residents and road-users says.

Kumar, a resident of Choolai, points out that the construction of the storm-water drain network on A.P. Road was completed nearly a year ago, but there was no sign of the road being laid. “The stretch has become narrower at a few places as a result of which road users find it tough to ply through. The damaged portions of the road are adding to our woes,” he said.

According to Swetha, another resident, the road was laid before the COVID-19 pandemic. “Some portions are damaged, and have potholes, resulting in a bumpy ride for motorists. The Greater Chennai Corporation should relay the road at the earliest,” she says.

A shopkeeper says that at times, vehicles get jammed in the narrow segments of the stretch. Surendran, an autorickshaw driver, adds that several school students, who have to reach bus stops — Choolai Post Office and Vasanthi Theatre — find it difficult to walk on the road.

Haphazardly parked vehicles are a constant scene in congested localities in Choolai. A.P. Road is no exception. Vehicles are parked on the roadsides, with little or no space for pedestrians on most parts of the stretch.

An official of the Corporation says that the road is listed for the forthcoming work and the work will be done in another week.

