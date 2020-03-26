Residents extend a helping hand

“Not all superheroes wear capes. Some wear masks, hold brooms, carry barrels of piling garbage. They go about working and cleaning tirelessly for the sake of their own city, which they call their home,” reads an online fund-raiser page, set up for conservancy workers from the Corporation, who work in Zone 13.

Residents of the zone have come together to raise funds for over 1,000 workers who have been working to ensure that the streets are clean and hygienic, even when the city has gone under a lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Despite the risks involved, they have been determined to discharge their duty and work for our betterment. Many individuals as well as residents’ associations wanted to raise awareness about the work that these workers had been doing, and decided to start an online fund-raising page where people can make donations,” said Archana Hari, a resident of Besant Nagar. Workers in the area include garbage truck drivers, helpers, door-to-door waste collectors and sweepers.

Despite the lockdown, the workers have continued to help us and ensure that areas in Zone 13 are clean,” said Jayanthi Premchandar, a resident of Valmiki Nagar.

Till now, the residents have raised over ₹7 lakh. “We are in touch with Corporation officials and will ensure that the final amount reaches workers, directly,” added Ms. Archana.