Residents demand subway near Perungalathur railway station

17 August 2021 01:38 IST

Level crossing has been closed for construction of a third line

Commuters and residents protested at Perungalathur railway station on Monday, demanding the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) on Monday.

Southern Railway closed the level crossing to facilitate the construction of a third line, resulting in the residents and commuters facing hardships in moving between east and west Perungalathur.

Social activist S. Indiran said the railway gate was used by thousands of residents and the sudden overnight closure with a concrete wall had caused severe inconvenience to those on both sides of GST Road. Residents would be forced to take a detour of more than a kilometre to reach Irumbuliyur bus stand.

Police intervention

Police personnel stopped the protesting residents from getting on the tracks. Senior railway officials, along with revenue officials of Chengalpattu district, assured them that a FOB or a pedestrian subway would be constructed.

A senior official of Southern Railway said that the railway gate had been closed permanently to prevent trespassing at the Irumbuliyur portion.

The railway official said though there was a road overbridge near Tambaram railway station and another at Perungalathur, the public were demanding a pedestrian subway or FOB in this particular area. A mini-subway had also been proposed by the State Highways Department, he added.

However, train services were not affected on the Tambaram–Chengalpattu section due to the protest.