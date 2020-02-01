Residents demand steps to de-silt Narayanapuram lake

The Narayanapuram lake is a source of drinking, and ground water for the residents of Narayanapuram and Pallikaranai. But, soon this water-body may become dry if steps are not taken at the earliest to de-silt and deepen the lake. The residents are upset over continuous withdrawal of water from by water tankers from an agricultural well located near the lake. The residents are worried that if this practice continues, the ground water level may get reduced before the onset of peak summer.

The residents say that the lake should be de-silted and deepened at the earliest. The residents have made a fervent appeal to the Public Works Department to take steps to de-silt and deepen the Eri.

Residents say opposite to an eatery run by the state government a compound wall is located. In the premises surrounding the wall, an agricultural well is located. Daily, water tankers draw water from the well. “ We are dependent on ground water. The water-holding area in the Eri acts a source of ground water. But, in the coming months, there is a possibility of the water-body getting dried up.

“ The PWD should take steps to restore the lake, protect its flora and fauna, construct a walkers’ footpath and a park around the water body. The work to de-silt the lake was taken more than 10 years ago. The work was stopped midway following rock stones in the water bed.

If steps are taken to de-silt and deepen the lake, the water storage capacity in the lake would be increased thus re-charging the ground water level.