Residents demand expedited construction of stormwater drains and bridges on Nookampalayam Main Road

Motorists using the Nookampalayam Main Road and other interior roads in the fast-developing residential locality in south Chennai want the Highways Department to speed up the construction work of stormwater drains (SWD) and minor bridges in the area.

The Nookampalayam Main Road, a major link connecting Perumbakkam and Semmancheri, often witness snarls due to its narrowness and the construction work taking up much of the available space.

P. Vijaykumar, who travels through the route quite often, says half of the road, which is narrow already, has been taken over by the SWD work. “A few days ago, I was stuck on that road for nearly one hour at the S-bend near the marriage hall. It took me an hour to cover just one kilometre. It might have caused a major problem, had I been low on fuel. If not this road, the next best option for us is to travel 15 kilometres all the way via Sholinganallur to reach the same place. Vehicles coming from both the sides have to wade through a single lane and the situation is worse during rush hours. Vehicles often get stuck on the sides of the culverts, adding to our woes,” he said.

The recent rains have brought in more problems to be sorted out. “With incidents of people falling off their vehicles, the potholes make it difficult for motorists to ride safely. The local body has only spread M-Sand and run road roller over it. We want the roads to be re-laid. There is so much dust inside our shops and homes due to the construction activity. We are forced to keep cleaning the place. At least a 100 lorries take these roads during the day. At nights also, large trucks are seen on the road.” said Karthik, a resident.

Sources in the Highways Department said that the work will be completed within two months time. “We are speeding up the works to cause as less trouble to residents as possible. Only after the drains and culverts are completed can we re-lay the road,” the source said.

