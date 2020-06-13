Residents concerned over crowding at shops on roadside

Areas around Koyambedu have now turned into makeshift markets for flowers and fruits as some of the wholesalers continue their trade. However, residents raised concern about crowding and lack of physical distancing norms in such places.

For a month now, traders who did not find space in temporary markets set up shop along arterial roads such as Kaliamman Koil Street and Poonamallee High Road. Vacant spots in Madhavaram, Kolathur and Maduravoyal are also used for the trade during early morning hours. But shops in several of these places function without the permission of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

According to flower wholesalers, they have not been allotted alternative site after the market was closed on May 5. A group of merchants have rented out spaces such as wedding halls in Maduravoyal for flowers and fruits trade.

Of the 600 flower wholesalers, about 200 conduct their business in unauthorised spaces. While jasmines were being sold at Madhavaram, other flowers, including marigold, were sold at Maduravoyal and Nerkundram. On an average, 10 lorry loads of flowers land in these areas, including Ashok Nagar.

Meanwhile, residents of Karthikeyan Nagar, Maduravoyal, have raised concern about crowding in such spaces. Several shops have mushroomed in the area in the past two weeks.

Vendors conduct business on the road corners of arterial Poonamallee High Road and vehicles were parked at streets off the main road such as Chokkanathan Street.

Residents complained that people often did not wear masks and did not practise physical distancing norms.

According to Maduravoyal police, they often took action against such makeshift shops on road corners of Kaliamman Koil Street and Poonamallee High Road.

Members of the Chennai Koyambedu Wholesale Flower Merchants Association want two or three vacant places to be identified for their trade.

A. Manoharan of the association said a majority of the merchants had been without business. The authorities concerned may identify dedicated spaces to avoid such issues of trade in unauthorised spaces. Permission can be granted to merchants who seek to run standalone shops.

Police crackdown

The police and the Corporation personnel have been conducting raids on the illegal roadside markets.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar) M.S. Muthusamy said: “We are making all-out efforts in coordination with the Corporation officials to prevent mushrooming of roadside markets. Our personnel have been constantly raiding the illegal outlets to ensure that there is no such vegetable outlets on Kaliamman Koil Street, Poonamallee High Road. We were booking cases at least 30 cases in previous weeks and seizing vehicles and weighing machines. The Corporation heavy fines and police personnel are enforcing the restriction strictly."

The police said there was no bar on vendors setting up shop on rented premises or land let out by residential welfare association after obtaining permission from the authorities concerned.