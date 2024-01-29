Residents concerned as waterbody in Pammal to be used for sewage treatment plant

January 29, 2024 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Concerns have risen as the Tambaram Corporation has begun repurposing a water tank into a lifting well for a sewage treatment plant (STP). This was revealed during a citizen’s audit of Sinthalamman Koil Street in Pammal recently.

As per the audit submitted to anti-graft organisation Arappor Iyakkam by T. Sammandham (58), a resident of Pammal, the Tambaram Corporation is allegedly planning to use the tank on Sinthalamman Koil Street in Ward 6 under Zone 1, as a collector well for an upcoming Sewage Treatment Plant close to the water body.

“Roughly 50 years ago, the tank was with the Sinthalamman Koil i.e. the HR&CE Department when local residents would use it to float lamps during the Tamil month of Aadi. It served as a ‘sponge’ to collect rainwater and recharge groundwater levels to prevent drought in summers. Later, the tank and the land around it were leased out to the erstwhile Pammal Municipality. Following this, the wastewater from the fish market, restaurants and the shops, that came up in the vacant area around the tank, was let into the water body,” Mr. Sammandham said.

A banner installed close to the tank read the work order was issued on February 26, 2021, and the STP is to be completed for a tender period of 24 months as per Government Order 126 of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

According to P.M. Raghuveeran, an advocate and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), said the tender for the STP was released in 2021 for ₹101.58 crore. “The work was halted after intervention by the HR&CE Department several times, after we petitioned the Chengalpattu Collector. But the work has resumed recently. The stink from the STP will be unbearable for those in the area,” he alleged.

An Assistant Engineer with the Tambaram Corporation said that the water in the tank had been unusable for several years, and had served as a collection point for sewage for the restaurants and shops around it. “The slope falls suitably, collecting sewage from other areas and pumping it to the STP. Hence a lifting well is to be set up here as planned by the previous Pammal Municipality through the Tamil Nadu Investment Company Limited. This is part of the Underground Sewage System [UGSS],” he said.

