Residents complain of a sudden spurt of mosquitoes in areas off Chennai’s OMR

Residents of Thazhambur and Egattur off Rajiv Gandhi Salai (OMR) have seen a sudden spurt of mosquitoes after the recent rains. “They are now larger size and come in swarms. We are unable to open our windows due to this menace,” said M. Guru, a resident of Thazhambur.

After three days of flooded roads, the rain waters have flowed into open lands and empty plots leading to an increase in the mosquito population.

“We are worried about an epidemic of water-borne diseases due to the stagnant water. Since there is no effective local body in our area, unlike inside Chennai Corporation limits where there is at least a complaint number and control room, there is no place for us to complain,” said P. Umanath, a resident of Egattur.

Apart from mosquitoes, residents have also been witnessing snakes slithering across the roads as the flood water has entered their holes.

Roads including Thazhambur Main Road have been badly damaged in several stretches. Residents demand quick repairs to roads and draining of stagnant water.