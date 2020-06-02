Residents complain about monkey menace at Navalur tenements

Apart from worrying about the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of the Navalur Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements are also worried about another problem -- monkeys in their locality.

The simians have attacked three persons in the last month including a two-year-old girl residing in the tenements, a few days ago. “My grand daughter was standing on the road and eating biscuits. We spotted a monkey and at the same time, the child dropped the biscuit. All of a sudden the monkey jumped and bit her,” said Ramswamy (name changed), a resident.

She was rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Salamangalam for treatment and is recuperating. “Sundari, a 35-year-old woman, residing in 31 Block, was also attacked by a small monkey when she was drying clothes near the house,” said another resident of the tenements.

Apart from these two, another woman was also attacked few weeks ago. “We have been facing this menace for the past two months and we do not even know whom to complain to,” said a resident.

Meanwhile residents complained that they were forced to go to Salamangalam, located 10 km away from Navalur TNSCB tenements. “There is a PHC in Navalur itself, but it does not function properly,” residents alleged.

TNSCB officials said that they were not aware of the incident and said they would look into it.