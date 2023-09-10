Residents complain about community dogs, and a problem of access at K.K. Nagar

September 10, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST

Selaiyur residents are facing hardships because of the menace of stray dogs. They chase bikes and cars, posing a threat to the lives of motorists. At times, they roam in packs and put the lives of pedestrians in danger. They are a terror for motorists at night. The residents have been complaining to the authorities for months. But no steps have been taken to control the stray dog population. The Greater Chennai Corporation regularly deploys dog-catching vans and resorts to animal birth control. But these measures are missing in our locality. We see dogs fighting and barking around garbage bins and at public spaces. We want a permanent solution.

P.R. Krishna Narayanan, Selaiyur.

Corporation responds:

Officials of the Tambaram Corporation have said that based on the complaints, health officials have taken steps to remove the dogs for sterilisation under the animal birth control programme. Also the Corporation has four vehicles for catching community dogs and a new animal birth control centre will be opened soon.

-----------------------------

The residents of the 13th Sector at K.K. Nagar find it difficult to access their locality because of the unauthorised parking of vehicles on the 86th Street. The illegally parked vehicles inconvenience the residents while they enter the locality. The residents have been lodging complaints with the traffic police as well as the Chennai Corporation, but no action has been taken to prevent the unauthorised parking of vehicles.

N. Viswanathan, Ashok Nagar

