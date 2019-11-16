Residents' at their wits end

The residents of Indira Nagar Second Avenue, Adyar, are worried a lot over the move by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to link the storm water drain network on Venkatrathinam Nagar Main and Indira Nagar First Main Road through Indira Nagar Second Avenue to Buckingham Canal on Rajiv Gandhi Salai.

The residents feel the move by the GCC will flood the stretch (Indira Nagar Second Avenue) as the thoroughfare is a low-lying area.

As per the natural course, the rain water from the drain network on Venkatrathinam Nagar Main and Indira Nagar First Main Road, should flow through the drain network on Indira Nagar First Main Road, Indira Nagar First Avenue, the intersection of Indira Nagar First Avenue and Second Avenue, and through Indira Nagar Second Avenue to Buckingham Canal.

Due to the construction of a slopped surface connecting the wide and spacious pavement (Indira Nagar First Avenue) at the intersection of Indira Nagar First Main Road and Indira Nagar First Avenue under the Smart City project, the rain water from the drain network on Venkatrathinam Nagar Main and Indira Nagar First Main Road will not be able to enter the drain network on Indira Nagar First Avenue, residents say.

Near Indira Nagar Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) depot, the GCC has made changes causing deviation in the network design from the established course.

As a result, rain water from the drain network on Indira Nagar First Main Road (Towards Indira Nagar) will not be able to enter the drain network on Indira Nagar First Avenue, flooding the stretch, residents pointed out.

Besides, due to blocks and encroachment in storm water drain network at the intersection of First and Second Avenue, Indira Nagar, the rain water isn't able to flow into the Buckingham Canal. As per the natural course, the rain water from the drain network should be discharged into Buckingham Canal on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, and to the sea through Muttukadu backwaters.

As a result, during the rains, the premises of the residential homes floods inconveniencing us, residents, say.

A Greater Chennai Corporation official has assured to remove the blocks and encroachments to facilitate free flow of rain water to the canal.