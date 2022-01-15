Residents’ associations seek changes in new traffic rule at Sholinganallur Junction

CHENNAI

Commissioner says it is only on an experimental basis, advises them to meet DCP

The Federation of OMR Resident Associations (FOMRRA) has sought certain modifications in the recently introduced traffic changes at Sholinganallur junction claiming that the residents were put to hardship.

The federation represents over 150 apartment associations (over 40,000 homes) on OMR. Harsha Koda, its co-founder, said, “The recent changes to allow right turn from East Coast Road (towards Thoraipakkam) and Medavakkam towards Navalur are welcome. Other changes like the need to take a U-turn at Medavakkam toll gate to go to ECR (while coming from Navalur) and the removal of the U-turn at Infosys/Aavin and Taj Vivanta are not in the interest of the communities that live here.”

The re-introduction of the right turn will ensure that people would stop driving on the wrong side. “That move is appreciated. However, the removal of the U-turn at the Infosys/Aavin and Taj Vivanta junction directly affects over 4,000 households that live in the area. The removal of the right turn when coming from Navalur towards ECR will put undue pressure on the narrow Medavakkam link road and cause traffic jams,” he said.

“We have been working with the local police for the last seven or eight years in improving police-citizen connect but we were not consulted when these changes were planned or executed,” said Mr. Koda.

Immediately responding to the request of the Federation, the Commissioner of Police, Tambaram, M. Ravi tweeted, “It is on experimental basis, objective is to assist the commuters for quick travel, your concern is taken in to consideration... We believe in community involvement for the success.” He asked the federation office-bearers to meet the Deputy Commissioner, Traffic, and suggest modification.