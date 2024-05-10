Residents along localities in Rajiv Gandhi Salai complain about frequent power cuts

A large section of residents along Rajiv Gandhi Salai have been facing sleepless nights because of power cuts since May 1.

According to residents, the power cuts last more than two hours in localities such as Kelambakkam, Navalur, Padur, and Siruseri.

Harsha Koda, office-bearer of the Federation of Old Mahabalipuram Road Residents’ Associations (FOMRRA), said residents had been facing power disruptions lasting for more than two hours during the past week. On May 1, the power cut lasted four hours, he said and added that the power disruptions happened during the nights, disrupting people’s sleep.

Kannan, a resident of Kelambakkam, also complained about power disruptions and the centralised complaint number having a standard reply to the complaints that the issue would be looked into. In some cases, several shops in Sholinganallur had been closed due to power disruptions on Friday.

A senior electricity official of Chengalpattu circle said that they had to resort to electricity shutdown after power demand shot up heavily, which would have caused major damage to the 33/11-kilovolt substation in Kelambakkam. The power load of several areas were switched to the 110-KV substation at Kanakapattu during the past two days, which has helped in averting power disruptions, he said.

In some areas in Sholinganallur, power was cut off as new feeders were installed in the Padur station on Friday, which would help improve the power situation in the coming days.