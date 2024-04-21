Residents along ECR want smooth execution of water, sewer projects

April 21, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST

Several merged areas along the East Coast Road are undergoing a much-needed upgrade in water supply and sewerage infrastructure, a long-pending demand. However, residents want better coordination among government agencies for smooth implementation of the schemes.

ECR is dotted with swanky gated communities and luxury villas. However, it also has hidden tales of urban infrastructure mismatch that could be a threat to groundwater sources and waterways like Buckingham Canal, which bore the brunt of rapid urbanisation.

A major demand since merger

Now, work is on in full swing to lay pipelines for the drinking water and sewer networks in various areas along ECR, including Neelankarai, Uthandi, and Semmencheri. Residents say a comprehensive drinking water and drainage network has been a major demand of the locality since its merger with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC).

At Neelankarai, the water supply network, worth ₹77.03 crore, is being implemented. While welcoming the move to provide a comprehensive water supply and drainage network in the locality, residents say roads are being milled to be re-laid even amid the work on providing water connections.

Sketches and designs

Srilakshmi Mohan Rao, president, Kazura Garden Residents’ Welfare Association, Neelankarai, says, “The contractors struggled to locate pipelines laid a few years ago to give water connections. It is important for the local offices of the water agency to have sketches and designs of the infrastructure running beneath the roads to avoid confusion. We are waiting for the issue to be sorted out and the pipelines to be flushed to get piped supply.”

Residents of Rangareddy Garden at Neelankarai say that the work is apace to provide the network in their area. U. Karunanidhi, president, Rangareddy Garden Residents’ Welfare Association, says residents are now supplied water from borewells on alternate days. But the water supply is inadequate because of the low water pressure.

“We expect the new lines to provide sufficient daily water supply. Underground electricity cables are often damaged when the ground is dug up for laying pipes. Better coordination among line agencies will help avoid such inconveniences,” he says.

4,986 connections at Neelankarai

According to Chennai Metrowater, nearly 4,986 water connections will be given to households at Neelankarai alone. Water sufficient for 42,206 people will be supplied from the Nemmeli desalination plant. A water distribution pipeline running to a distance of 51.6 km will be laid at Neelankarai. An overhead tank, with a total capacity of 22 lakh litres, and a sump, with a capacity of five lakh litres, will be built.

The water agency recently resumed work to lay sewer lines at Kottivakkam, Neelankarai and Palavakkam at a cost of ₹418.20 crore. This scheme will help nearly 12,776 households to get sewer connections. Residents of areas like Kazura Garden say that while materials have been stocked up on their streets, the underground drainage work is yet to start.

Uthandi residents are glad that their long-pending dream of piped water supply is a reality now. Recalling that several protests were staged in the past, S.K. Ram says, “We have been dependent on the groundwater and tanker supply until now. Water connections are now being provided in our area. We hope to receive safe drinking water without hassle.”

The water supply infrastructure in this area has been designed for 30 years and to provide 1.39 million litres of water per day. About 1,300 house connections are planned to be given. However, residents are concerned about overlap of the underground drainage scheme and road-laying in the locality. Freshly laid roads, like Second Main Road, VGP Layout, may be dug up again for the sewer project.

S. Suryakantha, general secretary, VGP Layout Phase I Owners’ and Residents’ Welfare Association, says the process to give water connections is progressing fast. The sewer project is likely to gain pace after the Lok Sabha election. “When we enquired about the progress of the projects, GCC officials told us that the sewer project is being carried out on roads that have not been sanctioned for re-laying. A few concrete chambers need to be built,” she says.

Projects on schedule

Semmencheri is another locality where residents have waited for long for a comprehensive water supply and sewerage network. Satish Galley, a Semmencheri resident, says both projects are on schedule.

“Many residents will opt for the connections as they have been waiting for years. There is always a threat of water shortage during the peak summer or the strike announced by private tanker operators. Water connections will help to overcome the problems,” he says.

Residents of Semmencheri also voice concerns over improper planning as the recently laid roads like Pazhathotta Salai were dug up for various projects. Better coordination between government departments would help to save resources and lay quality roads, they say.

Plea for subsidy

Noting that many families of the weaker sections live in Semmencheri, Mr. Galley urges the water agency to provide connections at a subsidised rate to those who cannot afford to pay the fee and charges.

The ₹78.58-crore project is aimed at covering Semmencheri with 1,100 sewer connections and improving the groundwater quality by preventing pollution. The sewer network is being constructed to handle nearly 4.85 mld of sewage estimated to be generated at Semmencheri.

Charges in 10 instalments

Metrowater officials say work is apace to provide water connections to residents and fix water meters. Residents are also given the option to pay charges, including infrastructure development charges, in 10 instalments without interest. The water and sewer connections are also given at a concessional rate to consumers belonging to the weaker sections. Most of the projects, being executed in areas along ECR, will be completed in two or three years.