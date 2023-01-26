HamberMenu
Residential welfare associations barred from celebrating R-Day in parks of Ambattur

The Corporation official say the associations tend to get competitive about unfurling the flag and the circular was issued to avoid clash among the associations

January 26, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities of the Greater Chennai Corporation in Ambattur barred residents’ welfare associations from unfurling the national flag on Republic Day in public parks. A circular from the GCC zonal office to this effect was pasted at park entrances.

When contacted, an official defended the move saying it was to avoid clash among residents’ welfare associations which “tend to get competitive” about conducting the event.

“The flag unfurling ceremony is usually held in parks but now two or three associations insisted that only they can perform the ceremony in certain parks and no one else. They have even said other associations cannot be allowed to unfurl the flag. To avoid this, the circular was issued,” said the official.

However, Nagarjunan, general secretary, Alliance of Residents Welfare Associations and a resident of Anna Nagar West Extension, said while the circular was dated January 6 it was only posted a couple of days before Republic Day. He dismissed claims of conflict between associations and said residents should be allowed to celebrate this day. “We have no idea what the reason for this order is and it doesn’t seem like other zones receive this instruction,” he said.

