Residential school student dies in Ponneri, parents allege negligence 

She suffered food poisoning on June 25 and was treated at inhouse hospital

She suffered food poisoning on June 25 and was treated at inhouse hospital

A 17-year-old girl studying Class XII in a residential school near Ponneri died under mysterious circumstances on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Harnika, 17, a native of Tiruvarur district who was studying at the school near Ponneri. The girl was taken to an inhouse hospital after she suffered food poisoning on June 25. When she seemed to have recovered after being given first aid, she was sent back to her hostel room. The parents of the girl were informed by hostel staff that their daughter was sick but there was nothing to worry about.

However, she vomited blood in the early hours of Sunday and was not given medical attention immediately, the family sources alleged. The hostel staff rushed her to a private hospital where she was declared dead.

Kavaraipettai police registered a case and further investigation is on to ascertain the cause of death. Her body was taken to Government Stanley Hospital for post-mortem.