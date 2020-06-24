Resident Welfare Associations in Chennai reach out to conservancy workers, thank them for efforts

CHENNAI

24 June 2020

A few associations in the city have been providing breakfast to conservancy workers in their localities

As a thanks-giving gesture, many resident welfare associations in the city have started helping conservancy workers in their respective localities. While some are providing the workers with breakfast, others are giving cash awards as a token of their appreciation.

Ever since the lockdown began, conservancy workers have played an important role in keeping the city clean. They do their work unmindful of the health hazards involved. “In our area 15 conservancy workers with Ramky, the private contractor, keep the locality clean. The staff, especially the women, are very punctual. We wanted to do something in return, and decided to provide them with breakfast on alternate days,” said R. Chandrasekaran, former professor, Madras Medical College and founder/ president, Raja Annamalaipuram Residents Association (RAPRA).

The residents have been doing this for the past three months. “There is a waiting list of 15 residents at any point of time to sponsor the breakfast. We coordinate with restaurants to provide the food,” he said.

N. Mythili, a conservancy worker from Vyasarpadi, who has been working in R. A. Puram for the past one year said that she feels good when residents recognize their hard work.

Balasubramanian K.L. from the R.K. Nagar Residents Association, said that even they have been serving breakfast for health and conservancy workers for the past 80 days. “We did this from our COVID-19 fund. We also served lunch daily for a month for the health team in ward 173,” he said.

V. Rajagopal, of the Anna Nagar West Extension Phase II residents welfare association, said that the residents provided ₹1,000 to the workers as a token of appreciation. “We also provided dry rations,” he said.