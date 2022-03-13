Resident of Mannadi arrested for murdering his wife

A 32-year-old resident of Mannadi was arrested for the murder of his wife on Sunday. The accused, identified as Abdul Rahman, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

Esplanade police said a case of suspicious death was registered in the station. A police team found out that the accused Rahman had frequent quarrels with his 27-year-old wife, living in Sahib Street. On Thursday, in a fit of rage, he murdered her by strangulation.

He later confessed to murdering his wife, police said.