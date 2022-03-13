Resident of Mannadi arrested for murdering his wife
A 32-year-old resident of Mannadi was arrested for the murder of his wife on Sunday. The accused, identified as Abdul Rahman, was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.
Esplanade police said a case of suspicious death was registered in the station. A police team found out that the accused Rahman had frequent quarrels with his 27-year-old wife, living in Sahib Street. On Thursday, in a fit of rage, he murdered her by strangulation.
He later confessed to murdering his wife, police said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.