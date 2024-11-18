ADVERTISEMENT

Resident flags police station shed being built on OSR land in Sholinganallur

Published - November 18, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Chennai

A zonal-level official says the structure is a temporary shed, set up with permission from the GCC, since access to a nearby police station was restricted due to ongoing Metro Rail work

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of the Appasamy Greensville residential complex on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Sholinganallur zone recently raised concern over the establishment of a police station shed on an Open Space Reserve (OSR) land on the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a letter from Satish Galley, an open space has been designated as an OSR land by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in the complex, reserving it for public use. “It’s imperative that the government identifies a permanent and suitable location for the police station, rather than repurposing lands meant for public use,” the letter said. Mr. Galley alleged that converting the residential property into a police station — a built structure — would disrupt lives and violate land-use regulations.

According to the GCC rules, OSR land is designated for public use, such as parks or recreational areas, and developers or the civic body cannot build a permanent structure on such a plot of land. That portion must be kept as open space.

An official at the zonal-level clarified that the structure is a temporary shed that has been set up since the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail work restricted access to a nearby police station. The official stated that permission was obtained from the GCC and the shed, along with its concrete base, would be removed after the Metro Rail construction work is completed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US