Resident flags police station shed being built on OSR land in Sholinganallur

A resident of the Appasamy Greensville residential complex on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Sholinganallur zone recently raised concern over the establishment of a police station shed on an Open Space Reserve (OSR) land on the premises.

According to a letter from Satish Galley, an open space has been designated as an OSR land by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in the complex, reserving it for public use. “It’s imperative that the government identifies a permanent and suitable location for the police station, rather than repurposing lands meant for public use,” the letter said. Mr. Galley alleged that converting the residential property into a police station — a built structure — would disrupt lives and violate land-use regulations.

According to the GCC rules, OSR land is designated for public use, such as parks or recreational areas, and developers or the civic body cannot build a permanent structure on such a plot of land. That portion must be kept as open space.

An official at the zonal-level clarified that the structure is a temporary shed that has been set up since the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail work restricted access to a nearby police station. The official stated that permission was obtained from the GCC and the shed, along with its concrete base, would be removed after the Metro Rail construction work is completed.

