 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Resident flags police station shed being built on OSR land in Sholinganallur

A zonal-level official says the structure is a temporary shed, set up with permission from the GCC, since access to a nearby police station was restricted due to ongoing Metro Rail work

Published - November 18, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of the Appasamy Greensville residential complex on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) in Sholinganallur zone recently raised concern over the establishment of a police station shed on an Open Space Reserve (OSR) land on the premises.

According to a letter from Satish Galley, an open space has been designated as an OSR land by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in the complex, reserving it for public use. “It’s imperative that the government identifies a permanent and suitable location for the police station, rather than repurposing lands meant for public use,” the letter said. Mr. Galley alleged that converting the residential property into a police station — a built structure — would disrupt lives and violate land-use regulations.

According to the GCC rules, OSR land is designated for public use, such as parks or recreational areas, and developers or the civic body cannot build a permanent structure on such a plot of land. That portion must be kept as open space.

An official at the zonal-level clarified that the structure is a temporary shed that has been set up since the ongoing Chennai Metro Rail work restricted access to a nearby police station. The official stated that permission was obtained from the GCC and the shed, along with its concrete base, would be removed after the Metro Rail construction work is completed.

Published - November 18, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.