Resettlement of families along waterbodies in city to resume

CHENNAI

17 July 2021 00:41 IST

Officials will convince families who refused to move out

The Greater Chennai Corporation, the Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust and the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board will resume resettlement of families along the Cooum, the Adyar and other waterbodies next week.

At least 2,000 families in 10 settlements along the Cooum and 5,000 settlements along the Adyar are expected to be evicted shortly.

Officials will talk to residents who oppose resettlement in locations such as Aminjikarai. At least 10 of the 60 settlements along the Cooum have resisted resettlement in the past few years.

Residents of Manjakollai, Thiruveedhiamman Koil Street, Gajalakshmi Colony, and Kathiravan Colony near Ampa Skywalk have resisted the resettlement drive. Families living in settlements such as Moovendar Nagar and R.K. Nagar in front of the D.G. Vaishnav College have also refused to move.

Of the 14,257 families along the Cooum, 12,302 families have been resettled.

Enumeration of residents along the Buckingham Canal will begin after resettlement of families along the Cooum.

Eco-restoration of Buckingham Canal is expected to be taken up after the resettlement of families.

Lake encroached

At least 2,000 families have been identified as encroachers of 55 acres of Kolathur lake. The encroachments on the lake have been a major cause of flooding during the northeast monsoon. Officials will make a decision on resettlement of the families shortly.

The removal of encroachment along waterbodies has been taken up as part of flood preparedness after the disaster in 2015.