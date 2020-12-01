Reservoirs ready for one more spell of rain

CHENNAI

01 December 2020 01:01 IST

Water level at Chembarambakkam, Poondi kept at two feet short of maximum level

As the IMD has predicted another possible cyclone with impact on some regions of Tamil Nadu, the Water Resources Department is getting ready for it.

The WRD has continued discharge of water from the Chembarambakkam and Poondi reservoirs, expecting more rain this week. A gap of one or two feet is being maintained in the water bodies to receive inflow in the next rain spell.

Officials said a minimum release of 175 cusecs is being maintained from Chembarambakkam and 760 cusecs from the Poondi reservoir.

The Poondi reservoir receives both rainwater and Krishna water. A portion of Krishna water is being sent to the Thervoy Kandigai Kannankottai reservoir. “We are not draining water into the sea through Ennore Creek. So far, about 500 million cubic feet has been discharged. Water released from Poondi reaches the Cholavaram reservoir and recharges groundwater through seven check-dams downstream,” said an official.

The department has cleared vegetation from the catchment areas and accumulated at the shutters of Chembarambakkam. In Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts, 511 of the 909 tanks were full on Monday.