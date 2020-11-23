Reservation counters at major stations to come under CCTV

CHENNAI

23 November 2020 01:49 IST

Steps being taken to curb the menace of touts and improve safety of passengers

To prevent touts and other unauthorised activities in the two most important railway stations of Puraitchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Chennai Central and Egmore railway stations — have installed closed circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system.

R. Baskaran, Principal Chief Signal and Telecommunication Engineer, Southern Railway, inaugurated the facility on Saturday.

In a press release, the Southern Railway said the CCTV surveillance facility had been commissioned in the passenger ticket reservation sections of the two railway stations to improve safety and security of the passengers.

While 10 CCTV cameras had been fitted at the Central station, the Egmore reservation counters would have eight CCTV cameras. Footage of up to one month can be retrieved.

Chennai Central is supposed to be the sixth most populous city station averaging around 2,700 tickets being booked per day with 10 lakh tickets booked per year. The Egmore station registers 1,020 tickets a day totalling to 3,75,000 tickets annually.

The Southern Railway has now commissioned CCTV surveillance in passenger reservation counters at nine locations such as Chennai Central, Egmore, Madurai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchi stations in Tamil Nadu and Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulum, Kozhikode, and Thrissur stations in Kerala.

Work on installing CCTV cameras in reservation counters is on at 34 railway stations.