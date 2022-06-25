Research facility opened at Sankara Nethralaya

A.C. Muthaiah recalls the contribution of N. Sankar to the hospital

The Central Research Instrumentation Facility at Sankara Nethralaya was on Saturday dedicated to the memory of N. Sankar, chairman, The Sanmar Group. The facility is a core component of India-focussed ophthalmic research activities.

A.C. Muthiah, chairman-emeritus of SPIC Ltd., recalled how Sankar was a silent donor towards charities while T.S. Surendran, vice-chairman of Medical Research Foundation (MRF), recollected Sankar’s association with Sankara Nethralaya and his contributions.

N. Kumar, vice-chairman of The Sanmar Group, said Sankar had supported Sankara Nethralaya for three decades. He had contributed to the setting up of refractive surgery/laser vision correction centre, The SN-Sanmar Centre of Excellence for Stevens Johnson Syndrome and Mrs. Madhuram Narayanan Surgical Complex and a block dedicated to the memory of K.S. Narayanan, his father. Recent contributions were towards research equipment and instruments to Vision Research Foundation (VRF), a release said.

Highlighting the work of Sankara Nethralaya, Girish Shiva Rao, president of MRF, said the institute focussed on total eye care, India-centric research and community services. There were eight subspecialities of ophthalmology. It had treated nearly five million patients over the last four decades.

Ronnie George, president of VRF, said the foundation focussed on basic research, translational research and training. It had 16 scientists and 28 ongoing grants.