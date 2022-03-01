Science and technology must be used to bridge the gap in society and also address challenges, including climate change, said Nandini Kannan, Executive Director, Indo-US Science and Technology Forum, at the research day observed at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur, on Tuesday.

She encouraged students to take up international collaborations and also never stop engaging in research. Such collaboration would provide access to unique perspectives and help create new networks.

Nearly 146 researchers were presented with medals on the occasion. Satyajit Mohapatra from SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre was also honoured. SRMIST’s Vice Chancellor C. Muthamizhchelvan, Pro VC (Medical) A. Ravikumar, Registrar S. Ponnusamy, COE K. Gunasekaran were among those present, said a press release.