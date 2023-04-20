ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue work at building collapse site on Armenian Street in Chennai completed

April 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

A team of officials, led by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited the site where several heavy machinery had been deployed

The Hindu Bureau

About 30 lorry loads of debris had been transported from the site of the 60-year-old building which collapsed on Armenian Street in Chennai. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The rescue work at the site of building collapse on Armenian Street was completed on Thursday.

Earlier, a team of officials, led by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited the site on Thursday. Rescue work had been taken up with the deployment of heavy machinery, four ambulances, four fire tenders, and four BobCat vehicles.

Twenty two personnel from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force, 27 from the National Disaster Response Force, 60 from Greater Chennai Corporation, 60 from the Fire and Rescue Services, 100 police personnel and 15 from the Tangedco were deployed for rescue work.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Nehru said the debris had been transported in 30 lorries from the site of the collapse of the 60-year-old building, which had ground plus four floors on land measuring 1,100 sq ft.

Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited the site and inspected the rescue work.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US