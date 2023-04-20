Rescue work at building collapse site on Armenian Street in Chennai completed

April 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The rescue work at the site of building collapse on Armenian Street was completed on Thursday.

Earlier, a team of officials, led by Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru and CMDA and HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu visited the site on Thursday. Rescue work had been taken up with the deployment of heavy machinery, four ambulances, four fire tenders, and four BobCat vehicles.

Twenty two personnel from the Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force, 27 from the National Disaster Response Force, 60 from Greater Chennai Corporation, 60 from the Fire and Rescue Services, 100 police personnel and 15 from the Tangedco were deployed for rescue work.

Mr. Nehru said the debris had been transported in 30 lorries from the site of the collapse of the 60-year-old building, which had ground plus four floors on land measuring 1,100 sq ft.

Mayor R. Priya, Deputy Mayor Magesh Kumar and Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi visited the site and inspected the rescue work.