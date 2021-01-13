Republic Day parade to be low-key affair

Chennai

13 January 2021 01:18 IST

Usual number of contingents seen marching past might be reduced: official

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government is planning to make the Republic Day celebrations on the Marina beachfront here a low-key affair.

Official sources pointed to reports from Delhi that said over 200 personnel, who were to take part in the Republic Day parade in the national capital, had tested positive for COVID-19 in Vijay Chowk. Hence, the State government decided to be more cautious with its celebrations here. “We had taken extra precautions for the Independence Day celebrations last year. Likewise, we will take the necessary steps for the Republic Day parade too. The parade will be low-key just like we did for the Independence Day celebrations,” a senior official told The Hindu.

He said the usual number of contingents seen marching past on Kamarajar Salai, after according the salute to the Governor, “might be reduced”, but did not elaborate further. But there would not be too many changes with regard to the medals given every year on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations.

Invitees restricted

The number of invitees would also be restricted to ensure physical distancing norms, he also said.

The wearing of face masks and the use of sanitisers for all invitees would also be enforced in coordination with the Health Department.

Tamil Nadu, which announced a COVID-19 lockdown in March this year, has been making relaxations based on the prevailing situation and based on inputs from District Collectors and advice from public health and medical experts during the monthly meetings.