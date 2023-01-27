HamberMenu
Republic Day celebrations held at VIT Vellore campus

January 27, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, former Judge of the Supreme Court, speaks at the 28th annual alumni meet of Vellore Institute of Technology Alumni Association’s (VITAA) at VIT campus in Vellore on Thursday.

Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, former Judge of the Supreme Court, speaks at the 28th annual alumni meet of Vellore Institute of Technology Alumni Association’s (VITAA) at VIT campus in Vellore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Honesty and integrity forms part of a good society in which people should ensure these ideals are followed in day to day life, said Justice Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, former Judge of the Supreme Court, on Thursday.

Speaking at the 28th annual alumni meet Vellore Institute of Technology Alumni Association’s (VITAA) at VIT campus in Vellore, Mr. Kalifulla in a press release said righteousness should start at home and that will ensure all people follow honesty and integrity in their lives, helping to end corruption in the country. “Education enlarges, enriches and improves the individual’s image of the future. It also leads to liberation from ignorance,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, chancellor, VIT, said more priority should be given to the education sector for increasing the gross enrolment ratio (GER) in India, and to provide higher education to all needy in the country. “The Centre’s New Education Policy talks about increasing India’s Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in Higher education from the present 27 percent to 50 percent. There are some states like Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which have already crossed the national GER of 27 percent, but there are some states in which more people need to be educated,” he said.

On the occasion, Satish Rajarathnam, senior vice president (HR), Mphasis, was the guest of honour. Earlier Mr Viswanathan unfurled the national flag as part of Republic Day celebrations in the presence of Justice Mr. Kalifulla, and and VIT vice presidents Sankar Viswanathan and. G.V. Selvam, the release said.

