Republic Day celebrated with pomp and gaiety in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit unfurled the national flag in the Marina beach front in Chennai on Sunday morning, leading the Republic Day celebrations in the State. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal, the Council of Ministers and other dignitaries were also present.

After placing a wreath at the War Memorial, the Governor arrived for the celebrations near the Mahatma Gandhi statue, where he was received by the Chief Minister. After senior officers from the Armed forces and Tamil Nadu Police were introduced to him, the Governor unfurled the national flag.

Also read | Republic Day 2020: Dhanush gun system on R-Day Parade for first time

An Air Force helicopter showered flower petals on the venue, as the gathering sung the National Anthem. The Republic Day parade which followed showcased the military might and the rich, diverse cultural heritage of the State. The Chief Minister, then, handed over various medal winners at a ceremony.

Contingents from the Army, the Navy, the Air Force, the Coast Guard, Ex-Servicemen, the Central Reserve Police Force, the Central Industrial Security Force, the Railway Police Force and various wings of the Tamil Nadu Police, the Home Guards (Men and Women), the National Cadet Corps, the National Service Scheme volunteers, the Bharat Scouts and Guides, acrobatics team, among others, enthralled the audience.

Students from various schools and colleges and artistes made spectacular performances for the gathering. Floats from various State government departments, highlighting the achievements, were also part of the parade. Wing Commander Praveer Shukla was the Parade Commander of the Republic Day parade on Sunday.