Republic Day celebrated in Chennai

January 27, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

From buildings being lit up in tricolour to many events being held, the 75th Republic Day celebration in the city was marked with fervour.

After unfurling the National Flag and releasing tricolour balloons at the Ripon Building, Mayor R. Priya accepted the salute from the volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Bharat Scouts and Guides, to mark the 75th Republic Day.

She presented Letters of Appreciation to the individuals who paid property tax punctually. She also awarded certificates and medals to the 137 officers and employees for their exemplary services for the Corporation. Along with Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, the Mayor gave away prizes and certificates of appreciation to the students who participated in the parade and cultural performances.

At Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University, after unfurling the flag and delivering the Republic Day speech, Vice Chancellor K. Narayanasamy gave away prizes and certificates to those who emerged as winners in various competitions held recently.

Chennai Metrowater Managing Director T.G. Vinay unfurled the National Flag at its headquarters in the city and distributed certificates and cheques to employees who completed 25 years of service. Metrowater Engineering Director Jaikar Jesudoss and other officials were present.

At Chennai Metro Rail Limited, as part of the celebration, competitions for badminton, chess, carrom, cricket and table tennis were held. The Geological Survey of India State Unit, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Chennai, too, celebrated the auspicious occasion.

Chennai Port Authority held the celebration at Babu Jagajivan Ram Stadium, Chennai Port Tondiarpet Housing Colony, Tondiarpet, where Sunil Paliwal, Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority, said the port has handled higher cargo with 5.7% growth up to December 2023, in comparison to the previous year. Irene Cynthia, Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL), while addressing the gathering, spoke of the milestones they had achieved and said that KPL has now stepped into its 25th anniversary year.

Indian Bank, as part of the bank’s CSR initiatives, contributed two-wheelers to the Cancare Foundation, which will help the foundation to offer medical services at the doorstep of cancer patients.

At Indian Oil Bhavan, S. Dhanapandian, Executive Director I/C (RS), SR, who unfurled the Tricolour in the presence of V. C. Asokan, Executive Director and State Head, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, said since India’s declaration of net-zero goals, Indian Oil had steadfastly aligned its focus with the country’s green mandate.

Arvind Kumar, Managing Director, CPCL, who unfurled the National Flag and took salute at their Manali Refinery, informed the gathering about CPCL’s accolades, including “Best Refinery Performance Award for 2023” from MoPNG, outshining all other major Indian refineries.