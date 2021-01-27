Republic Day celebrated across Chennai with safety norms in place

The events were held with reduced number of participants and adherence to physical distancing regulations

Republic Day celebrations on Tuesday were toned down but nevertheless observed by various government offices and educational institutions across the city with restricted participation owing to the pandemic.

Chennai Collector R. Seethalakshmi distributed welfare assistance under different government schemes to several beneficiaries at an event held at the Chennai Collectorate.

John Thomas, General Manager, Southern Railway, who took the salute at the RPF parade, said last year had posed many challenges for Southern Railway. Besides the pandemic, it had to bear the brunt of two cyclones, Nivar and Burevi, that hit the State. Appreciating the personnel’s indomitable spirit, he said they had ensured smooth resumption of rail services. He also distributed awards to COVID-19 warriors of the medical department.

It was an occasion to honour about 163 employees of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation for their dedication. MTC Managing Director K. Elangovan gave away cash prizes to employees who excelled in different services, including sales of monthly season ticket, collection of fine and ensuring road safety.

At the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission office in Koyambedu, Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy hoisted the national flag and distributed sweets.

Competitions held

Competitions in badminton and table tennis were conducted for the employees of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. CMRL’s managing director Pradeep Yadav gave away prizes to 48 officials and staff members.

Addressing a small gathering at the Chennai Customs office, M.V.S. Choudary, Chief Commissioner of Customs, Chennai, elaborated on various initiatives. The body had detected 481 cases involving ₹64.14 crore, mostly related to gold smuggling.

Awards were presented to the best personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force, the Port Fire Service and the port users at the event held by the Chennai Port Trust. Its chairman P. Raveendran also inspected a parade.

At the celebrations held at Indian Oil Bhavan, Nungambakkam, P. Jayadevan, executive director and State head (Tamil Nadu and Puducherry) highlighted several innovative and pioneering products introduced, including XP 100 – high octane petrol and LPG variant — XtraTej.

Educational institutions

Various educational institutions also celebrated Republic Day.

Vice-Chancellor Sudha Seshayyan of the Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University unfurled the flag on the university premises.

At the Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research P.V. Vijayaraghavan, who unfurled the flag, said the institute was building a separate block and participating in vaccination trials. During the celebrations held at VIT Chennai, Sankar Viswanathan, vice-president, VIT, unfurled the tricolour and reviewed the guard of honour presented by security personnel.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu Waqf Board chairman A. Mohammedjan hoisted the national flag on the board’s premises.

Events were also organised at the TANGEDCO office, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Tamil Nadu Disaster Risk Reduction Agency premises with adherence to strict safety norms.