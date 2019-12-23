Reptiles, rodents rescued

Kangaroo rats, prairie dogs, blue iguanas and a red squirrel were rescued, and one person was detained at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

On information that wild animals could be smuggled into the city from Bangkok, Customs officials were on alert.

On Sunday, the officials found Mohammed Mohideen, 28, hurrying towards the exit after collecting his checked-in baggage. He had arrived from Bangkok and was taken in for questioning, said a press release. When his baggage was checked, officials found eight plastic boxes and a cardboard box, hidden between chocolates, gifts and clothes. When they opened the boxes, rodents and reptiles were found. Mr. Mohideen told officials that they were handed over to him in Bangkok and that someone was waiting to collect them at the airport. Though he waited with the officials for a while, no one turned up.

Later, officials from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau were called in to identify the species.

They identified the species as Banner Tailed Kangaroo Rats (12); prairie dogs (3) that are native of North America; one red squirrel that is common in Eurasia; and blue iguana lizards (5), an endangered species endemic to the Grand Cayman.

Later, experts from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park were called. They said the animals were in a healthy condition.

Animal quarantine officials suggested that the animals be sent back to their countries of origin. The species — seized under the Customs Actm, 1962, and the Foreign Trade (Development and Regulation) Act — will be sent back to Bangkok soon.