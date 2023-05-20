Representatives from 20 NGOs attend meeting with Chennai Corporation official

May 20, 2023 05:50 pm | Updated 05:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation works with over 40 non-governmental organisations working in STEM and robotics, spoken English, life skills through arts and sports, digital literacy and foundational learning. On May 18, 20 NGOs presented the work they had done over the past year in Chennai schools.

Representatives of 20 non-governmental organisations met with Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Education) Sharanya Ari on May 18 and 19 as part of the newly formed NGO Cell in the Corporation. It was decided to hold meetings on a quarterly basis to take stock of the NGOs involved with Corporation schools and evaluate their contribution to school education. Some of the NGOs included Tech Mahindra Foundation, Teach for India, Madhi Foundation, Nalanda Way and Chennai Photo Biennale.

Ms. Ari said the meeting facilitated a need-based analysis of the contribution of NGOs to schools and helped identify areas where more attention was needed. “The Corporation has worked with non-profits for many years now and this meeting sketched out the areas they cover and how many schools they work with,” she says. It presents a focused effort in rising Corporation schools to the level of private ones in the city. The cell encourages NGOs from other sectors to come forward and participate in contributing towards school education.

“These meetings are helpful for us as well because it ensures transparency in functioning,” says Gayatri Nair, director of education, Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation. Her NGO has been working with three Corporation schools over the past year to teach students the art of photography as a mode of visual storytelling. “Our goal is to make art-based learning an integral part of all corporation schools as we believe that it makes our students more connected, confident and collaborative,” she adds of her NGO.

Apart from adding structure to NGOs work and keeping abreast of them, the cell will ease the transition when deputy commissioners are transferred by maintaining a permanent record of their progress and contributions.