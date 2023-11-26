ADVERTISEMENT

Reports of damaged roads in few areas emerge after rain

November 26, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The recent rains in Chennai led to damaged roads and water stagnation in various areas.

Following heavy showers after 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, reports of stagnation emerged from Nethaji Road, Third Cross Street, Ponniammanmedu, and MRC Nagar. Further, residents on the third main road of AGS Colony, Velachery, expressed concerns about sewage water mixing with rainwater, causing overflow and a foul smell.

Additionally, complaints of damaged roads were also noted by residents in Srinivasa Nagar in Ram Nagar, Madipakkam, near the Jeeva railway station in Vyasarpadi, and at the entrance of the dump yard in Kodungaiyur. Locals stated that this resulted in slow-moving traffic and significant delays, specifically for school and college-going children.

Addressing the issues, J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of the Greater Chennai Corporation, acknowledged the inevitability of road damage during incessant rain. He assured that necessary patchworks with bitumen (BT) and cement have been ordered to address the damages, and further complaints will be promptly investigated.

Regarding water stagnation, he said that 37-50 vulnerable areas prone to stagnation are monitored, and in case of any inundation, water would be cleared within two hours through the use of suckers or by rectifying identified issues.

The causes of stagnation were attributed to garbage blocking choke pipes, water flow to low-lying areas, and the discharge of sewage into open lands in extended areas. He concluded by emphasising the coordination efforts with the Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewage Board, involving night operations to clear inundations promptly.

