Report on sanitation facilities for women in textile units sought

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) during a full bench hearing here on Friday sought a status report from the government on the steps being taken to ensure sanitation facilities for garment and textile industries across the State.

The Commission had taken suo motu cognisance of a report that appeared in The Hindu Business Line.

When the case came up for open hearing before the bench led by Justice H.L. Dattu, Labour Secretary Sunil Paliwal said there were over 7,400 garments and textile industries across the State. Inspections were carried out in many cases and violations were found in many southern and western districts.

When the Commission sought to know whether show cause notices have been issued to violators, Mr. Paliwal replied in the affirmative. He also said an interim report had been submitted to the NHRC in this regard.

The officer also took an undertaking that inspections would be held on regular intervals. After the submissions from the State government, the bench sought a final report within four weeks.