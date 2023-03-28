HamberMenu
Report on CSR funds for Tamil Nadu schools over the last 3 FYs released

March 28, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) have released a report on ‘Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for School Education in Tamil Nadu: An Evidence-based Roadmap for Institutions.’ 

The report examines support received by schools across 38 districts over three financial years from 2019 to 2022 and looks at three areas of intervention that cover mapping donor support, analysing resource availability and future strategies and targets. It states that 4,059 schools reported having received  ₹116 crore worth of support, of which 43% was towards physical infrastructure.

Kakarla Usha, Secretary, School Education Department, released the report and John Hoffmire, research associate from the University of Oxford, addressed the newly-formed CSR alliance in Tamil Nadu and shared experiences from his work in over 100 countries.

