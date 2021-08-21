Replica weapons seized from cine supplier

Personnel from the Mambalam police station on Friday seized a huge cache of replica weapons from a person who supplies them for film shootings.

Over 150 replicas of weapons were seized from him, and investigation is on.

A senior police officer said, “Following credible information, we followed due procedure. As per legal procedure, we obtained a warrant from a court to search and after obtaining the warrant, our personnel went there and conducted the searches. We found that the supplier did not have a valid licence as per the Arms Act and Arms Rules, 2016. All replicas were seized and brought to the police station.” The police said the replicas were supplied for film shootings, and the owner of the business had been operating from Vaidyanathan Street.

Police sources said summons would be issued to persons who possessed the replicas, and due legal proceedings would be initiated.