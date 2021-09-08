Replacement EPICs to be free from October 1

CHENNAI

08 September 2021 00:36 IST

Replacement EPIC cards for voters will be provided free of cost as per the direction of the Election Commission of India, Chief Electoral Officer, Satyabrata Sahoo said.

In a press release, the CEO said replacement EPICs will be issued free to electors and voters can approach the 342 Arasu e-Sevai centres across Tamil Nadu for the same. This will come into effect from October 1, 2021, the release said.

