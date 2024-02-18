GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Replace NEP 2020 with a scientific and democratic policy’

February 18, 2024 12:32 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020) is the worst kind of pandemic the nation has witnessed, said A. Karunanandan, a historian.

“There is an ongoing attempt to distort history, and instil wrong values in young minds. Gone are the days when the curriculum was framed by educationists and the Academic Council. It is the bureaucracy that is framing the syllabus now,” Mr. Karunanandan said. He was speaking at the South Zone Students’ Convention of the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation held in Chennai on Saturday.

At the convention, the organisation adopted resolutions to condemn the adoption of NEP 2020, and demanded that a scientific and democratic education policy be introduced. They also urged the Union government to allot at least 10% of the central budget for education, and the State to set aside 30% of the Budget for the same.

“NEP 2020 is just an old wine in a new bottle. In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi had brought NEP, and there were huge expectations. Then the policy turned out to be very bad and, in its place, NEP 2020 has come,” said A. Chandrashekar, leader of State Human Rights Forum, Andhra Pradesh.

Students from five States — Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu — had come together to demand that the NEP 2020 be scrapped.

