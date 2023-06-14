HamberMenu
Repeated mock tests helped Chennai student who is ranked third in NEET

For students taking up NEET, it is important to read the NCERT textbook for bology and chemistry, says Kaustav Bauri

June 14, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kaustav Bauri who scored 716/720 in NEET.

Kaustav Bauri, a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT, Chennai, who scored 716/720 and ranked third in the country in NEET (UG) said that he began preparing for the competitive exam from Class 11.

In the results that were announced on Tuesday, Kaustav was among the four boys from Tamil Nadu who found a place in the top 10 rank list from across the country. “I repeatedly gave mock tests so that the exam fear was gone.,” said Kaustav.

His father, a professor at IIT Madras and his mother who is a global HR lead at a corporate firm, were extremely supportive, he said. “While my preparations in Class 11 did not go as planned, I went back to the syllabus once I had covered my Class 12 portions,” Kaustav said. 

While he was always interested in science, he said that his mother encouraged him to explore medicine and prepare for the same.

For students taking up NEET, he said that it was important to read the NCERT textbook for bology and chemistry. “For physics, regular practice and understanding concepts well are necessary,” he said.  He aims to join AIIMS Delhi, and has an interest in pursuing oncology in the future. 

