Repeated encroachment of lakes raises concerns

Some of the waterbodies in western parts of the city continue to face the challenges of encroachments that reappear in spite of the repeated evictions. Residents demanded that stringent measures be put in place and measures be initiated to safeguard lake boundaries to prevent further encroachments.

The Water Resources Department recently removed encroachments that had surfaced at the Red Hills and Korattur lakes.

While a portion of the Red Hills lake area near Shanmugapuram was encroached upon and layouts were being developed, the temporary bund laid by authorities was removed at Muthamizh Nagar, and new encroachments appeared on the rear of Korattur lake, where the WRD had already removed structures. Waterbodies in Avadi, including the Vilinjiyambakkam lake, also faced similar issues.

Following complaints, the department initiated measures to clear the fresh encroachments in the Red Hills and Korattur lakes. However, residents raised concerns about encroachments resurfacing along the waterbodies.

S. Sekaran, secretary, Korattur Aeri Padukappu Makkal Iyakam (KAPMI), a citizen movement protecting the waterbody, said some encroachers had put up board in the lake area near DTP Colony, Karukku, and had also shifted the lake boundary.

“These repeated offences cannot be controlled unless lakes’ boundaries are demarcated and vulnerable portions are protected with fences or compound walls. The lake bed must also be deepened lower than the road level in the rear portions to prevent encroachments,” he said.

KAPMI has also recently represented to the Ambattur tahsildar and Villivakkam sub-registrar office to not provide patta for land falling within the waterbody’s boundary. More sub-divisions should be added to reclassify lands for real estate development, he added.

Environmental activists demanded that the Tamil Nadu Protection of Tanks and Eviction of Encroachment Act of 2007 must be implemented strictly, with amendments to avoid the tedious process for encroachment removal. Sufficient funds must be allocated for clearing encroachments and provisions must be made to penalise those who repeatedly encroach waterbodies.

S. Sameer, of the Social Work Team Trust (SWOTT), engaged in the restoration of the Red Hills reservoir, said the department must build compound walls in portions prone to encroachments, such as Alamaram to Kavankarai, Pothur to Avadi and Shanmugapuram to Thirumullaivoyal.

Officials of the WRD said encroachments had been removed from the Red Hills lake and the enumeration process was in progress. The department has submitted a proposal to build compound walls in vulnerable stretches, like Naravarikuppam, to prevent encroachments and the dumping of solid waste. The plan was to construct such walls with a gap of one foot in height to allow floodwater to flow into the lake. Similar measures would be initiated in other waterbodies too.