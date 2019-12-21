Repeal new law: VCK chief

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan on Friday condemned the killing of two persons who participated in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Mangaluru and the shutdown of internet in parts of Karnataka on Thursday. In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said that the BJP was trying to shut down the protests against CAA violently in Karnataka. “VCK strongly condemns the killing of two Muslims by police firing. The internet services have been shut down in many places. This is a fascist act which is aimed at erasing fundamental rights,” he said. The BJP government is continuously unleashing violence against students and the public who have been protesting against the new law.

“Kerala High Court recently said that internet is a fundamental right — we urge the Supreme Court to intervene in the issue of suspension of internet in many places across India,” he said.

Mr. Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP was using the police to attack the Muslim protesters and urged the Centre to repeal the CAA.