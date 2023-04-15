ADVERTISEMENT

Repco Home Finance and Singhvi trust join hands to feed pigeons

April 15, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On April 12, Anitha Sreenivas, advisor, Repco Home Finance Limited participated in feeding pigeons in Triplicane with N. Sugalchand Jain, trustee, Singhvi Charitable Trust at the Singhvi Scan and Diagnostic Centre.

According to Mr. Jain, pigeons have gathered every morning for the past 22 years at the open terrace of the diagnostic centre in Triplicane where 250 kgs of wheat is distributed every morning. This practice was not halted during the pandemic either. He added that so far, the trust has spent over ₹2.11 crore to feed around 10,000 birds every day.

The Singhvi Charitable Trust, since its establishment in 1974, has held in-house and rural eye and dental camps in various parts of Tamil Nadu within a 100 km radius of Chennai.

