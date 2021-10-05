Chennai

Repco Bank hands over dividend to Chief Minister

The Repco Bank handed over a cheque for ₹1.42 crore as 20% dividend to the State government on Monday. The dividend cheque was handed over to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin by D. Jagannathan, chairman of the bank.

In a press release, the Repco Bank has earned a net profit of ₹61 crore, recording a growth of 9% over the previous financial year. The bank’s net worth now stands at ₹794 crore, with a capital to risk weighted assets ratio of 12.77%.

The bank’s primary objective being rehabilitation of repatriates, it has implemented several schemes for 33,928 repatriates by spending ₹4.75 crore. The bank is aiming at a business of ₹17,500 crore for the financial year 2021-22, said R.S. Isabella, managing director of the bank.


