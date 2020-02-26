Repatriates from Sri Lanka to get houses

CHENNAI

26 February 2020

They currently live on poramboke land

As many as 70 poor and landless repatriates from Sri Lanka, living in the Panthalur-Gudalur belt of the Nilgiris district, will soon get a roof over their head. Currently, they are living on poramboke land with their families.

The State government has given its nod for the construction of houses with funding from REPCO Home Finance, which has volunteered to contribute ₹3 crore under a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative.

The houses will come up in the Karakolly habitation, the Cherankodu-2 village panchayat, the Panthalur taluk and the Gudalur panchayat union of the district. Each house will have a built-up area of 300 square feet. Each beneficiary will be given a patta (land document) for a plot of 1.5 to 2 cents.

Beneficiary-driven

An official of the Department of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils said a beneficiary-driven model of construction will be adopted, even as the Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj will carry out the work of building the houses .