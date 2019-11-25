Repairs on Chennai-Bangalore Highway are on hold, waiting for police permission to divert traffic

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is awaiting permission from the police to divert traffic, in order to take up repairs at Velappanchavady and Parivakkam junctions on the Chennai-Bengaluru Road.

“We have just completed repair work on one side of the Vanagaram junction for a 300 metre stretch. And so that the surface withstands the assault of vehicle brakes from the huge volume of traffic, cement concrete has been laid over geo-synthetic fabric. This will not allow water to permeate to the lower layers of the road,” explained an official of the NHAI. The work that ought to have taken over a month was finished in less than that time, with the curing process taking just 14 days.

Traffic on the stretch had been badly affected due to potholes the size of craters. “When we used that road we would recall a video of a dancing bus that went viral on social media. The road was terrible. If it rained, it was worse. It would take us over an hour to cover a 15 km stretch,” said S. Kumar, a resident of Anna Nagar. Motorists and local residents had been complaining about the poor maintenance of the road for quite some time now.

NHAI sources said that work at the three junctions would cost ₹9.93 crore. “The work at Parivakkam and Velappanchavady can be taken up simultaneously since there is enough space on the service lanes. At Velappanchavady, the side towards Poonamallee needs immediate attention. The remaining work at Vanagaram can be completed after the monsoon,” the official explained.

Meanwhile, work to repair the stretch from Maduravoyal to Thirumazhisai junction at a cost of ₹8 crore has been completed and the stretch till Sriperumbudur is expected to be finished in a couple of days.

Official sources in the police said that the NHAI had initially sought traffic diversions for three months, which is an impossibility. “They have now cut that time down to a month. We conducted a trial to see what the traffic situation was like if vehicles are diverted. But on that day, vehicles just choked. We will conduct one more trial and if that succeeds, we will grant permission. Meanwhile, the NHAI has to strengthen the service lanes,” the official said.