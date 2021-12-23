Repair work paralyses vehicular traffic at Duraisamy subway

Corporation proposes to take up repair of the wearing course of the subway from today

Traffic congestion has increased in Duraisamy subway because of civic infrastructure work being carried out to repair damages caused by the recent rains.

Residents have requested the Greater Chennai Corporation and other line agencies to restore the stretch which connects West Mambalam and T. Nagar.

The wearing course of the subway was damaged in recent rains. A portion of the Brindavan Road near Duraisamy subway has caved in, because of damages caused to sewer network by recent rain.

“Vehicles have been diverted to the narrow streets on either side of Duraisamy subway. There is traffic congestion in the morning and evening,” said West Mambalam resident C. Ramesh.

Officials said the Bridges Department of the Corporation has planned to take up repair of the wearing course of Duraisamy subway and Nungambakkam subway between December 24 and 27. “We have received permission from the traffic police to start the work,” said an official.

One side of the subway will be closed for traffic to facilitate the completion of the work.

The work on Duraisamy subway includes drilling of up to 300 mm and applying polyurethane for grouting. The construction joints, expansion joints, dummy joints will be cleaned. The concrete surface will be cleaned with water jet before laying micro concrete at an average thickness of 75 mm. The work is expected to progress without any break. Curing is expected be done for 24 hours before opening the stretch on Monday morning.

“The wearing course of Nungambakkam subway was damaged during recent monsoon on the northern side of the carriage way for which permission has been sought from the traffic police,” said an official.

After completion of the work on the northern side, southern side of the subway near Loyola College would be taken up, the officials added.