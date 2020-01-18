‘Repair service lanes along GST Road in Otteri’

The residents of Otteri in Vandalur have urged the State Highways Department to relay the service lanes of the Otteri section of GST Road. The service lanes are riddled with potholes and the condition of the road worsens during rain and turns slushy and slippery.

Says G. Thangaraj, a resident of Otteri, “Motorcyclists are the worst affected and they face the risk of losing balance and falling off the vehicles. To make it worse, motorists often indulge in rash and reckless driving.”

The situation is the same on Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road and near its intersection with GST Road. The bad condition of the road often stalls traffic.

“Despite the poor condition of the road, the officials concerned have not even carried out patchwork. The stretch is prone to accidents. The State Highways should relay the road on war-footing as the stretch witnesses heavy flow of traffic,” says another resident.

An official from the State Highways Department says that the service lane can only be relaid after the completion of Vandalur bridge, which is expected to be over by March this year.